2007 Honda Element

90,000 KM

Details

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2007 Honda Element

2007 Honda Element

SC|ALLOYS|MANUAL TRANSMISSION

2007 Honda Element

SC|ALLOYS|MANUAL TRANSMISSION

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696597
  • Stock #: 800629
  • VIN: 5J6YH17927L800629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5J6YH17927L800629, SC,  ALLOY WHEELS, Manual Transmission, Burgundy on Dark Grey, Titanium Trim, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Power Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls., Keyless Entry, ABS, VSA (Vehicle Stability Assist), Dual/Side/Cirtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

