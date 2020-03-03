Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Hummer H3

LEATHER|SUNROOF|CHROME WHEELS|RUNNING BOARDS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hummer H3

LEATHER|SUNROOF|CHROME WHEELS|RUNNING BOARDS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4806339
  • Stock #: 231032
  • VIN: 5GTDN13E978231032
Exterior Colour
Navy Blue
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2007 Hummer H3 LEATH...
 139,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Land Rover Rang...
 0 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 65,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Send A Message