2007 Hyundai Elantra

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

2.0L*GREAT SHAPE!*A MUST SEE!!*

2.0L*GREAT SHAPE!*A MUST SEE!!*

Location

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7129312
  • Stock #: 040182
  • VIN: KMHDU45D07U040182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-2.0L -GREAT SHAPE -A MUST SEE!!

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

