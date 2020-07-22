Menu
2007 Hyundai Tucson

212,000 KM

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easy Way Auto Services

647-861-5543

GLS

GLS

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5405804
  • VIN: KM8JM72D47U683952

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

212,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

Free registration,HST extra

All you pay is $3,900 + HST

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Financing Available. 

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-402-6206

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Sun/Moonroof

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

