PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA01A47FN79750, V6, 3.0L, ALLOYS, SET OF WINTER TIRES, LEATHER, PWR. SUNFOOR, ALLOY WHEELS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Fog Lights, Grey on Black Leather Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Cntrls., Lumbar Support, AM/FM/CD Player, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Front/Rear Windshield Defrosters, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl. Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2007 Jaguar S-Type

110,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
12172264

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
110,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJXA01A47FN79750

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA01A47FN79750, V6, 3.0L, ALLOYS, SET OF WINTER TIRES, LEATHER, PWR. SUNFOOR, ALLOY WHEELS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Fog Lights, Grey on Black Leather Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Cntrls., Lumbar Support, AM/FM/CD Player, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Front/Rear Windshield Defrosters, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl. Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

