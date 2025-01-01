$9,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Jaguar S-Type
3.0L V6|LEATHER | ALLOYS | SUNROOF
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA01A47FN79750, V6, 3.0L, ALLOYS, SET OF WINTER TIRES, LEATHER, PWR. SUNFOOR, ALLOY WHEELS, Dual-Zone Auto Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Doors/Locks/Windows/Mirrors, Pwr. Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Fog Lights, Grey on Black Leather Seats, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Cntrls., Lumbar Support, AM/FM/CD Player, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Front/Rear Windshield Defrosters, 4-Wheel Disc, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Cntrl. Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
