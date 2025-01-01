$19,900+ taxes & licensing
2007 Jaguar XK
CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|LEATHER|PWR TOP|19in WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA44B875B17955, 4.2L V8, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, 19in CHROME ALLOYS, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Parking Sensors, Auto-dimming Rear view Mirror, Red on Tan Leather, Self-Levelling Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Washers, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Ctrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
