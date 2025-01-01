2007 Jaguar XK

Menu
118,000 KM

CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|LEATHER|PWR TOP|19in WHEELS

13182284

CONVERTIBLE|NAVI|LEATHER|PWR TOP|19in WHEELS

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
118,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJXA44B875B17955

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SAJXA44B875B17955,  4.2L V8,  POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, 19in CHROME ALLOYS, ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Parking Sensors, Auto-dimming Rear view Mirror, Red on Tan Leather, Self-Levelling Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Washers,  ABS, 4-Wheel Disc, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Stability Ctrl, Traction Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%

APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

OAC (On Approved Credit)

 

Our Price Includes:

 

 1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.

 2.Administration Fee.

 3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).

 4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.

 5.OMVIC Fee.

 

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

