2007 Land Rover LR3
V8|HSE|NAVI|PANOROOF|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8362647
- Stock #: 429553
- VIN: SALAG25487A429553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG25487A429553, NAVIGATION, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, Towing Capacity - 7.700lbs., 19-inch ALLOYS, TRIPLE SUNROOF, Dark Green on Tan Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Voice Recognition, Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Keyless Entry, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPOOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.
We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
