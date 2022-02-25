Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Land Rover LR3

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2007 Land Rover LR3

2007 Land Rover LR3

V8|HSE|NAVI|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Land Rover LR3

V8|HSE|NAVI|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8362647
  • Stock #: 429553
  • VIN: SALAG25487A429553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# SALAG25487A429553, NAVIGATION, 7-PASSENGERS, AIR SUSPENSION, BLUETOOTH, FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, Towing Capacity - 7.700lbs., 19-inch ALLOYS, TRIPLE SUNROOF, Dark Green on Tan Leather, Terrain Response System, Xenon Headlights, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Voice Recognition, Harman-Kardon Logic 7 Premium Stereo, CD Changer, Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Leather Steering with Audio and Cruise Ctrls, Keyless Entry, ABS, DSC (Dynamic Stability Ctrl.), Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARPOOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2008 Smart fortwo PA...
 139,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Expedition...
 235,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 150,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory