2007 Lexus ES 350

ROOF,ALLOYS,P/START,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANT INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Sale Price

$6,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4573449
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Beige Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,
$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIED,$6600,+HST &LICENSING,FOR
INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Lumbar Support
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

