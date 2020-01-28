Menu
2007 Lexus GS 350

2007 Lexus GS 350

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 161,827KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4540287
  • Stock #: 10158
  • VIN: JTHCE96S970004584
Exterior Colour
Black Sapphire Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***

***BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAMERA/NAVIGATION***

Prices are plus taxes and Licensing

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE AQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Carpet Floor Mats
  • Side window defoggers
  • Front/rear cup holders
  • Front seatback pockets
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Front centre console box
Safety
  • First Aid Kit
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child-restraint seat anchor points
  • Child-protection rear door locks
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Digital clock
Seating
  • LEATHER SEAT TRIM
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Power Options
  • PWR REAR SUNSHADE
  • Accessory pwr outlets
  • Electric pwr steering
Windows
  • PWR MOONROOF
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Illuminated Entry System
  • Overhead console box & sunglass storage
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • Cabin Air Filter
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Stainless Steel exhaust system
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear window defroster w/timer
  • Driver footrest
  • Lockable glove box
  • Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
  • Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
  • Assist grips
  • Coat hooks
  • 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
  • Bluetooth Capability
  • Simulated Leather Door Trim
  • Drivers coin case compartment
  • Rear independent multi-link suspension
  • Glass-imprinted antenna
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Pwr fuel lid release
  • Satellite radio prep
  • (3) rear headrests
  • Body-coloured rear spoiler
  • Water repellent door glass
  • Electrochromic pwr folding heated mirrors
  • Tinted glass w/UV protection
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down feature
  • Roof-mounted fin antenna
  • Ashtray & cigarette lighter
  • Walnut & birds eye maple wood trim
  • Dual front opening door pockets
  • Dual front 2-stage airbags
  • Dual front knee airbags
  • All-position 3-point seatbelts
  • Front/rear seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
  • 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
  • Clearance & backup sensor
  • Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist feature
  • Front/rear seat-mounted side airbags
  • Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
  • Front independent double wishbone suspension
  • Warning lamps-inc: low fuel, low engine oil, low washer fluid, door ajar, head lamps on, tire pressure, front seatbelt
  • P225/50R17 tires
  • Lighting-inc: door courtesy, front footwells, glove box, ashtray, trunk
  • Electronic chromatic device instrumentation-inc: shift position indicator, multi-info display, digital compass, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer
  • 3.5L DOHC 24-valve DI V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence on both intake & exhaust cams (VVT-i)
  • 6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission (Super ECT)-inc: OD, sequential multi-mode shifter, lock-up torque converter, cooler
  • High intensity discharge adaptive headlamps-inc: auto leveling, washers, light control system
  • Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: pwr lumbar, front seat memory, ventilation fans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

