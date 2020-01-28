2007 Lexus GS 350

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162
***THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THE ADVERTISED PRICE***
***BLUETOOTH/BACKUP CAMERA/NAVIGATION***
Prices are plus taxes and Licensing
***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***
***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***
***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE AQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***
***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***
HOURS OF OPERATION
MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM
FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM
SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM
SUNDAY CLOSED
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Compact Spare Tire
- Carpet Floor Mats
- Side window defoggers
- Front/rear cup holders
- Front seatback pockets
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Front centre console box
- Safety
-
- First Aid Kit
- Fog Lamps
- Child-restraint seat anchor points
- Child-protection rear door locks
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Powertrain
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Seating
-
- LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Rear seat heater ducts
- Power Options
-
- PWR REAR SUNSHADE
- Accessory pwr outlets
- Electric pwr steering
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Illuminated Entry System
- Overhead console box & sunglass storage
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Additional Features
-
- Tool Kit
- Cabin Air Filter
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Stainless Steel exhaust system
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear window defroster w/timer
- Driver footrest
- Lockable glove box
- Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
- Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
- Assist grips
- Coat hooks
- 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
- Bluetooth Capability
- Simulated Leather Door Trim
- Drivers coin case compartment
- Rear independent multi-link suspension
- Glass-imprinted antenna
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Pwr fuel lid release
- Satellite radio prep
- (3) rear headrests
- Body-coloured rear spoiler
- Water repellent door glass
- Electrochromic pwr folding heated mirrors
- Tinted glass w/UV protection
- Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down feature
- Roof-mounted fin antenna
- Ashtray & cigarette lighter
- Walnut & birds eye maple wood trim
- Dual front opening door pockets
- Dual front 2-stage airbags
- Dual front knee airbags
- All-position 3-point seatbelts
- Front/rear seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
- 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
- Clearance & backup sensor
- Rain-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist feature
- Front/rear seat-mounted side airbags
- Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
- Front independent double wishbone suspension
- Warning lamps-inc: low fuel, low engine oil, low washer fluid, door ajar, head lamps on, tire pressure, front seatbelt
- P225/50R17 tires
- Lighting-inc: door courtesy, front footwells, glove box, ashtray, trunk
- Electronic chromatic device instrumentation-inc: shift position indicator, multi-info display, digital compass, tachometer, water temp, outside temp, dual trip odometer
- 3.5L DOHC 24-valve DI V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence on both intake & exhaust cams (VVT-i)
- 6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission (Super ECT)-inc: OD, sequential multi-mode shifter, lock-up torque converter, cooler
- High intensity discharge adaptive headlamps-inc: auto leveling, washers, light control system
- Pwr heated front bucket seats-inc: pwr lumbar, front seat memory, ventilation fans
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.