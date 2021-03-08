2007 Lexus GS

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Seat Anchors First Aid Kit Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Cassette Compass Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Wood 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL 10 Trunk release Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar driver seat side mirrors auto on/off Radio data system Braking Assist Run flat tires Lumbar Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM power folding Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Front wipers: intermittent Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Side mirrors: driver side only heated Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Easy entry: power steering wheel Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Rear seatbelts: center 3-point Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Shift knob trim: leather Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver Phone antenna Rolling code security: key Front brake width: 1.2 Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Power activated trunk/hatch: close Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Rear brake diameter: 12.2 Front brake diameter: 13.1 Rear brake width: 0.7 Window defogger: rear Watts: 134 Passenger Seat Phone: pre-wired for phone Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming auto delay off reclining reverse gear tilt power glass self-leveling remotely operated Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

