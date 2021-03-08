Menu
2007 Lexus GS

94,999 KM

2007 Lexus GS

2007 Lexus GS

350, V6, NAV, HEATED/VENTED, CAM, LEATHER

2007 Lexus GS

350, V6, NAV, HEATED/VENTED, CAM, LEATHER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

94,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6646232
  • Stock #: PC6580
  • VIN: JTHCE96S770010996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6580
  • Mileage 94,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 LEXUS GS 350 | AWD | 303 HP V6 | BACK UP CAM | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







2007 Lexus GS 350 feature the same 3.5-liter V-6 rated at 303 hp and 274 lb-ft of torque and a drive mode selector that alters throttle and transmission characteristics via eco, normal, and sport settings. The 3977-pound all-wheel-drive GS350 hustled to 60 mph in a respectable 5.6 seconds; GS cabins proved supremely comfortable, if aesthetically diverse.







With features such as Navigation to get you to your location on time, a backup camera for tight spaces, heated seats for those cold winter days and much more the GS is the perfect car for you!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cassette
Compass
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Wood
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
Lumbar
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Shift knob trim: leather
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Phone antenna
Rolling code security: key
Front brake width: 1.2
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Power activated trunk/hatch: close
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Rear brake diameter: 12.2
Front brake diameter: 13.1
Rear brake width: 0.7
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 134
Passenger Seat
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
auto delay off
reclining
reverse gear tilt
power glass
self-leveling
remotely operated
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

