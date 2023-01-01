$5,888+ tax & licensing
2007 Lexus RX 400h
BASE HYBRID
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 286,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HYDRID! AWD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! POWER LIFT GATE! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARING
LIGHT ON! HYBRID BATTER GOOD! AS IS SALE! CERTIFBALE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT REQUIRED DUE TO TWO OFFSITE PARKING STORAGES.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
