2007 Mazda B-Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience Tow Hooks Power Outlet Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.