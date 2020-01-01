Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mazda B-Series

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

Contact Seller
2007 Mazda B-Series

2007 Mazda B-Series

4.0L SE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mazda B-Series

4.0L SE

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,250

+ taxes & licensing

222,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6232380
  • VIN: 4F4ZR47E47PM03316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MAZDA B400 EXTENDED CAB 4X4!!

 

FINANCING AVAILABE!!

 

This Vehicle has 222 000km, 4 door extended cab, Automatic, 4.0L, 4WD, 6 cylinders, 4X4, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, A/C, CD/Radio, very clean n and out, towing capacity 5580LB, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price.

 

Please call us at 416 566 4564 

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com

Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Polo Auto Sales

2005 Ford Focus SES
 135,000 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2006 Subaru Legacy 2...
 266,000 KM
$3,250 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Terrain SLE-1
 143,000 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic

Email Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Call Dealer

416-566-XXXX

(click to show)

416-566-4564

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory