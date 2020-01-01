2007 Mazda B-Series

+ taxes & licensing
416-566-4564
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
416-566-4564
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2007 MAZDA B400 EXTENDED CAB 4X4!!
FINANCING AVAILABE!!
This Vehicle has 222 000km, 4 door extended cab, Automatic, 4.0L, 4WD, 6 cylinders, 4X4, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, A/C, CD/Radio, very clean n and out, towing capacity 5580LB, comes fully certified, HST is not included in the price.
Please call us at 416 566 4564
PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT
Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com
Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9