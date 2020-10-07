Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK350

32,380 KM

Details Description

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Hyundai

416-465-9000

Contact Seller
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK350

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK350

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK350

Location

Downtown Hyundai

21 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2E4

416-465-9000

  1. 6060801
  2. 6060801
  3. 6060801
  4. 6060801
  5. 6060801
  6. 6060801
  7. 6060801
  8. 6060801
  9. 6060801
  10. 6060801
  11. 6060801
  12. 6060801
  13. 6060801
  14. 6060801
  15. 6060801
  16. 6060801
  17. 6060801
  18. 6060801
  19. 6060801
  20. 6060801
  21. 6060801
  22. 6060801
  23. 6060801
  24. 6060801
  25. 6060801
Contact Seller

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

32,380KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6060801
  • Stock #: G20071B
  • VIN: WDBTK56F17T087043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 32,380 KM

Vehicle Description

At Downtown Hyundai every pre-owned vehicle goes through a rigorous certification and reconditioning process led by our team of master mechanics. Our team of professional Product Advisors can help you pick the perfect vehicle for your needs and you can rest easy as all of our Pre-Owned vehicle come with a 30 day warranty and available Certified Pre-Owned warranties as well. Come see the difference at Downtown Hyundai today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Hyundai

2020 Hyundai PALISADE
 19,190 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
 26,230 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
 38,880 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Hyundai

Downtown Hyundai

Downtown Hyundai

21 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2E4

Call Dealer

416-465-XXXX

(click to show)

416-465-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory