Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2007 MERCEDES-BENZ CLK550 - 5.5L V8 ENGINE - CLASSIC MERCEDES-BENZ DESIGN - SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - KEYLESS GO - PARKTRONIC SYSTEM - ACTIVE BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED/COOLED SEATS - MULTI-CONTOUR SEAT - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - AND SO MUCH MORE</p><p>WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - SERVICE RECORDS - RUST PROOFED - $9,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK550

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK550

5.5L V8 AMG SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12509253

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK550

5.5L V8 AMG SPORT

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

  1. 1746832184
  2. 1746832185
  3. 1746832185
  4. 1746832184
  5. 1746832185
  6. 1746832185
  7. 1746832186
  8. 1746832185
  9. 1746832185
  10. 1746832185
  11. 1746832185
  12. 1746832186
  13. 1746832186
  14. 1746832186
  15. 1746832186
  16. 1746832186
  17. 1746832186
  18. 1746832186
  19. 1746832186
  20. 1746832186
  21. 1746832186
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBTJ72H87F227092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MERCEDES-BENZ CLK550 - 5.5L V8 ENGINE - CLASSIC MERCEDES-BENZ DESIGN - SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - KEYLESS GO - PARKTRONIC SYSTEM - ACTIVE BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED/COOLED SEATS - MULTI-CONTOUR SEAT - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - AND SO MUCH MORE

WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS

EXCELLENT CONDITION - SERVICE RECORDS - RUST PROOFED - $9,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dell Fine Cars

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-PANO ROOF 108,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class ***SOLD*** for sale in Toronto, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class ***SOLD*** 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A6 3.0T Quattro for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Audi A6 3.0T Quattro 109,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dell Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-252-XXXX

(click to show)

416-252-1919

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK550