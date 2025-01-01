$9,900+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz CLK550
5.5L V8 AMG SPORT
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 MERCEDES-BENZ CLK550 - 5.5L V8 ENGINE - CLASSIC MERCEDES-BENZ DESIGN - SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE - AMG SPORT PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - KEYLESS GO - PARKTRONIC SYSTEM - ACTIVE BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED/COOLED SEATS - MULTI-CONTOUR SEAT - REAR POWER SUNSHADE - AND SO MUCH MORE
WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR SUPER CLEAN TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER OWN AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE - VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS
EXCELLENT CONDITION - SERVICE RECORDS - RUST PROOFED - $9,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
416-252-1919