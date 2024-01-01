$19,888+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn 5.5L 4MATIC*ONE OWNER*RARE*
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn 5.5L 4MATIC*ONE OWNER*RARE*
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,900 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE E550 4MATIC, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, ALL ORIGINAL, NAVIGATION, AIR RIDE SUSPENSION, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR POWER SHADE, FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT. NOT MANY IN THE MARKET. $19888 + HST & LIC.
**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-841-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-841-7058