2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

83,900 KM

Details

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 5.5L 4MATIC*ONE OWNER*RARE*

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn 5.5L 4MATIC*ONE OWNER*RARE*

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBUF90X37X215115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,900 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE E550 4MATIC, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KM, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR, ALL ORIGINAL,  NAVIGATION, AIR RIDE SUSPENSION, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR POWER SHADE, FULLY DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT. NOT MANY IN THE MARKET. $19888 + HST & LIC.

 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class