2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

145,779 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550 4MATIC, V8, AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED, BT

2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E550 4MATIC, V8, AWD, NAVIGATION, HEATED, BT

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7363808
  • Stock #: PC7120
  • VIN: WDBUF90X67X217280

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7120
  • Mileage 145,779 KM

2007 MERCEDES-BENZ E550 4MATIC | AWD | 5.5L V8 | NAVIGATION | MEMORY POWER SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | AIR-MATIC AIR SUSPENSION | ROLLER SUNBLIND FOR REAR | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | NAPPA LEATHER SEATS | HEATED SCREEEN WASH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2007 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a staple in luxury. With contrasting Chrome accents and Black Exterior this E-Class has timeless design. The engine produces 382 Horsepower that's mounted to Automatic Gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. All Wheel Drive make Canadian Winters an absolute breeze! You will also get Heated Seats and Heated Screen wash system. It has a Sliding Sunroof for extra light and airflow in the cabin.







This vehicle comes fully equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control, power leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, memory system (front seats, mirrors, steering wheel), heated power auto-dimming mirrors with turn signals, power windows, power locks, remote keyless entry, sunroof, 8-speaker AM/FM stereo with CD/MP3 player, Bluetooth wireless cell-phone link, trip computer, rain-sensing variable-intermittent wipers, automatic headlights and Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.







E-Class models come with stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and the TeleAid emergency system.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Air Suspension
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Ride Control
STEERING WHEEL
10
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Side mirrors: driver side only heated
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Auxiliary audio input: MP3
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Headlights: auto delay off
Active head restraints: dual front
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Satellite communications: TeleAid
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Grille color: chrome
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Shift knob trim: leather
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Rolling code security: remote
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Surround sound: 7.1
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear headrests: 3
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
RAIN SENSING
Watts: 420
Window defogger: rear
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
reclining
power glass
12V front
auto on
remotely operated
organizer
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

