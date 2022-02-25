2007 Mercedes-Benz ML 320

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,900 + taxes & licensing 2 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8449830

8449830 VIN: 4jgbb22ex7a206658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

