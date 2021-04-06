Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

221,104 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Selected Fine Cars

416-698-0162

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350

Location

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

416-698-0162

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

221,104KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6886494
  • Stock #: 10249
  • VIN: 4JGBB86E37A218034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 221,104 KM

Vehicle Description

SELECTED FINE CARS
416-698-0162

10 day trip permits available when buying vehicles as-is
NEW PLATE AND 10 DAY STICKER = $74

OWN PLATES AND 10 DAY STICKER = $47

We must state this as per OMVIC law:

These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

***WE ARE LOCATED AT 3206 DANFORTH AVE. TORONTO ON M1L 1C1***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE TRADE-INS FROM LOCAL NEW CAR DEALERSHIPS***

***MANY OF OUR VEHICLES ARE ACQUIRED FROM THE KIDNEY FOUNDATION***

***VISIT WWW.499DOWN.CA FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY***

HOURS OF OPERATION

MONDAY-THURSDAY 9AM - 7PM

FRIDAY 9AM - 5PM

SATURDAY 9AM - 2PM

SUNDAY CLOSED



Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

Selected Fine Cars

3206 Danforth Ave., Toronto, ON M1L 1C1

