2007 MINI Cooper

109,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2007 MINI Cooper

2007 MINI Cooper

S|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PANOROOF|SPOILER

2007 MINI Cooper

S|LEATHER|ALLOYS|PANOROOF|SPOILER

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6724547
  • Stock #: L91816
  • VIN: WMWMF73577TL91816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour brown leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMWMF73577TL91816, 1.6L Turbo, White on Brown Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, 17 inch Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Spoiler, Heated Seats, Wood Trim , Leather Steering with On-Board Computer and Cruise Controls, Paddle Shifters, Push Start Button, Auto Dim Mirror, Keyless Entry, Cup Holder, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

