2007 Nissan Murano

243,000 KM

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

SL

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

243,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6331118
  • VIN: JN8AZ08W67W624481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Nissan Murano Selling As Is

 

This vehicle has 243 00 KM, Automatic, 3.5L, AWD with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, a/c, cd, radio, wheel controls, selling as is, engine is good, the transmission hard shifts, HST is not included in the price.

 

Please call us at 416 566 4564 

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com

Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

