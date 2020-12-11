Menu
2007 Nissan Versa

85,000 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

2007 Nissan Versa

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

2007 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6331115
  VIN: 3N1BC13EX7L375018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Nissan Versa LOW LOW KM !!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

This vehicle has 85 000 KM, Automatic, 1.8L, 4 cylinders, FWD, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, a/c, cd, radio, wheel controls, very clean in and out, very economic in gas comes fully certified!, HST is not included in the price.

 

Please call us at 416 566 4564 

PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com

Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Polo Auto Sales

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

