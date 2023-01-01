Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Camry

54,196 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

Hybrid

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,196KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10083465
  • Stock #: UA20315A
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K57U022738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,196 KM

Vehicle Description

Titanium Metallic 2007 Toyota Camry Hybrid ! Leather / Sunroof / Power Driver Seat / Heated Seats / Push Button Start / Bluetooth And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2022 Toyota Camry
36,391 KM
$34,395 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 303,148 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
135,281 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory