2007 Toyota Camry

LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX















Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Safety Child Seat Anchors

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Front air conditioning

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Braking Assist

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Front wipers: intermittent

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Rear seat type: bench

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Center console: front console with storage

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Auxiliary audio input: MP3

Storage: door pockets

Headlights: auto delay off

Spare wheel type: steel

Armrests: rear center folding with storage

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Rear seatbelts: center 3-point

Warnings and reminders: low fuel level

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Antenna type: element

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Tire prefix

Front air conditioning zones: single

Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar

Rear struts

Total speakers: 6

Vanity mirrors: dual

Wheels: steel

Front brake diameter: 11.7

Watts: 160

Rear brake diameter: 11.1

Wheel covers: full

Window defogger: rear

