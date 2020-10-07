Menu
2007 Toyota Camry

249,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,799

+ tax & licensing
$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

416-997-0824

2007 Toyota Camry

2007 Toyota Camry

SE/Leather Seat /Sunroof/Alloy Wheels One Owner Vehicle

2007 Toyota Camry

SE/Leather Seat /Sunroof/Alloy Wheels One Owner Vehicle

Location

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

416-997-0824

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

249,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6053910
  • VIN: 4T1BE46K77U551552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Camry SE . Automatic Leather Seats Heated Seats power Seats . Alloy Wheels Sunroof. Power Windows and Locks Key Less Entry AC . Very clean Vehicle One Owner Vehicle. $4799 plus tax and licensing. Price is As Is Unfit . No Emil Call: 4169970824 . Zaki Auto3406 Kingston RdScarborough ONM1M 1R2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

Zaki Auto Enterprises Inc.

3406 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON M1M 1R2

