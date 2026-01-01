$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2007 Toyota Camry Solara
CONVERTIBLE SLE V6
2007 Toyota Camry Solara
CONVERTIBLE SLE V6
Location
Richstone Fine Cars Inc
855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
416-274-2886
Sold As Is
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,942 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA SLE CONVERTIBLE - 6 CYLINDER MODEL (3.3 LITRE- V6) - POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP/ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS WHEELS, PS, PB, PM, PW, POWER TRUNK, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MORE!!!
THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:
***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT
***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE!
$8,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA.
NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!
YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$
AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED") - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
WE WELCOME YOU TO FEEL FREE AND BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.
PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.
RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.
855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17
TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3
416-274-AUTO (2886)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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416-274-2886