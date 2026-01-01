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<p>2007 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA SLE CONVERTIBLE - 6 CYLINDER MODEL (3.3 LITRE- V6) - POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP/ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS WHEELS, PS, PB, PM, PW, POWER TRUNK, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MORE!!!</p><p> THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:</p><p>***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT</p><p>***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE! </p><p>$8,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA. </p><p>NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!</p><p>YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$</p><p>AT THIS PRICE (NOT CERTIFIED) - SOLD AS IS / AS TRADED-IN, This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p>WE WELCOME YOU TO FEEL FREE AND BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.</p><p>PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.</p><p>RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.</p><p>855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17</p><p>TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3</p><p>416-274-AUTO (2886)</p>

2007 Toyota Camry Solara

209,942 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Toyota Camry Solara

CONVERTIBLE SLE V6

Watch This Vehicle
13977927

2007 Toyota Camry Solara

CONVERTIBLE SLE V6

Location

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3

416-274-2886

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Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
209,942KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,942 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA SLE CONVERTIBLE - 6 CYLINDER MODEL (3.3 LITRE- V6) - POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP/ROOF, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CONTROL, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS WHEELS, PS, PB, PM, PW, POWER TRUNK, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND MORE!!!

 THE FOLLOWING FEATURES LISTED BELOW ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE:

***CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT

***ALL ORIGINAL MANUALS, BOOKS AND KEYS/REMOTE INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE! 

$8,999.00 PLUS HST, LICENCE & OMVIC ($22.00) FEE EXTRA. 

NO OTHER (HIDDEN) FEES EVER!

YOU CERTIFY AND YOU SAVE $$$

AT THIS PRICE (NOT "CERTIFIED") - SOLD "AS IS" / AS TRADED-IN, "This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

WE WELCOME YOU TO FEEL FREE AND BRING ALONG YOUR OWN PERSONAL TECHNICIAN AND HAVE THEM PERFORM A PRE-PURCHASE INSPECTION PRIOR TO PURCHASING.

PLEASE CALL 416-274-AUTO (2886) TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT, AND TO ENSURE THAT THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE IS STILL AVAILABLE, AND IS ON-SITE.

RICHSTONE FINE CARS INC.

855 ALNESS STREET, UNIT 17

TORONTO, ONTARIO M3J 2X3

416-274-AUTO (2886)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Richstone Fine Cars Inc

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

855 Alness St Unit 17, Toronto, ON M3J 2X3
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416-274-2886

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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Richstone Fine Cars Inc

416-274-2886

2007 Toyota Camry Solara