Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

416-642-7777

  1. 4375470
  2. 4375470
  3. 4375470
  4. 4375470
  5. 4375470
  6. 4375470
  7. 4375470
  8. 4375470
  9. 4375470
  10. 4375470
  11. 4375470
  12. 4375470
  13. 4375470
  14. 4375470
  15. 4375470
  16. 4375470
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,939KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4375470
  • Stock #: 82648A
  • VIN: 2T1BR32EX7C744651
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Welcome to Mazda of Toronto Mazda of Toronto is Ontario's #1 Volume Mazda Dealership. All Car Buyers have high expectations with service, quality and care. And as a Top Mazda car dealer, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every day. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and look into our leasing and financing options.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mazda of Toronto

2016 Mazda MAZDA3 NA...
 39,341 KM
$17,990 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 AWD,...
 75,528 KM
$21,500 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 6 ...
 77,047 KM
$9,300 + tax & lic
Mazda of Toronto

Mazda of Toronto

6167 Yonge St., Toronto, ON M2M 3X2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-642-XXXX

(click to show)

416-642-7777

Send A Message