2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

303,148 KM

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

303,148KM
Used
  • VIN: JTEBU11FX70080824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sun Fusion
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 303,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Sun Fusion 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4.0L V6 DOHC VVT-i 24V

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

