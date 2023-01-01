Menu
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

390,000 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
4x4, Manual, 4 door, 3/Y Warranty Available

4x4, Manual, 4 door, 3/Y Warranty Available

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

390,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9824986
  • VIN: jtebu11f070027887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 390,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 

--     Fully certified. 

---    4x4,  Manual. 

--     4 Door

 

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

 

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

 

--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickerin

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

