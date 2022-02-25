$7,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers
416-565-8644
2007 Toyota RAV4 AWD
SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,4 CYLINDER GAS SAVER,7900
Location
5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
280,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8409258
- VIN: JTMBD33V675056172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 280,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED,AWD,4 CYLINDERS GAS SAVER,RELIABLE WINTER CAR,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$7900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
