2007 Toyota RAV4
Location
190,010KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9035803
- Stock #: N82327A
- VIN: JTMBD31V475104996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,010 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
