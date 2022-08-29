Menu
2007 Toyota RAV4

190,010 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,010KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9035803
  Stock #: N82327A
  VIN: JTMBD31V475104996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,010 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

