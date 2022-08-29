2007 Toyota RAV4

$9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 0 1 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9035803

9035803 Stock #: N82327A

N82327A VIN: JTMBD31V475104996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 190,010 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.