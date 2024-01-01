$2,999+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris
BASE 5 SPEED
2007 Toyota Yaris
BASE 5 SPEED
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MANUAL TRANSMISSION! SEDAN! ICE COLD A/C! POWER LOCK! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!
ACCIDENT FREE! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION CLUTCH ALL GOODS, SUPER GOOD ON GAS!
PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTING AND DELIVERY JOBS. AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO
TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118