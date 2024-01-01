Menu
<p>MANUAL TRANSMISSION! SEDAN!  ICE COLD A/C! POWER LOCK! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX!</p><p>ACCIDENT FREE! 4 FAIRLY NEW TIRES! ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION CLUTCH ALL GOODS, SUPER GOOD ON GAS!</p><p>PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTING AND DELIVERY JOBS. AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO </p><p>TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.</p><p>WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD</p><p>90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3</p><p>416-356-8118   647-348-5885</p><p>WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM</p><p>WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA</p>

2007 Toyota Yaris

235,000 KM

Details

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Yaris

BASE 5 SPEED

2007 Toyota Yaris

BASE 5 SPEED

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
235,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN JTDBT923871008962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

