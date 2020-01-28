2007 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

GAS SAVER CAR,SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM, $600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN(NO ACCIDENT),$3900,+HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES &TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL BEFORE VISITING 416)565-8644

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat Exterior Winter Tires Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM CD Player

