2007 Toyota Yaris

135,000 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

Only 135000 Km, Auto, 4 Door, Warranty Availa

2007 Toyota Yaris

Only 135000 Km, Auto, 4 Door, Warranty Availa

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6269499
  • Stock #: 59-212-31/5/ALV

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 59-212-31/5/ALV
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business,
--   Fully certified.
--   Only 135000 km,
--   4 Door,
--   Automatic,

--    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!!
--    Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available,
-     Welcome for test drive today !!!
--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
---   Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND
--     THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.
---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER,
--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE,
--     OVER 14 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!
--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch .
--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE -
--     HAGGLE FREE
--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY



Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

416-275-0906
