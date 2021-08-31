Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Yaris

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,880

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Yaris

2007 Toyota Yaris

AUTO,3DOORS,HATCHBACK,GAS SAVER

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Yaris

AUTO,3DOORS,HATCHBACK,GAS SAVER

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $490

Sale

$3,880

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7980191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GAS SAVER CAR,AUTO,WELL KEPT,NO ACCIDENT,FRONT WHEEL DRIVE,VERY RELIABLE,3880,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From National Auto Finance & Brokers

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 192,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 102,000 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 192,000 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic

Email National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

Call Dealer

416-565-XXXX

(click to show)

416-565-8644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory