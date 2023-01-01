Menu
2007 Volkswagen Jetta

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,900

+ tax & licensing
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2007 Volkswagen Jetta

2007 Volkswagen Jetta

Leather - Sunroof - Manual

2007 Volkswagen Jetta

Leather - Sunroof - Manual

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052238
  • VIN: 3VWDF31K67M100299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA - MANUAL TRANSMISSION - LEATHER - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS -  RUNS AND DRIVES AND IS BEING SOLD AS IS. WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER ON AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE.

$2,900 - 214,000KM - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

