2007 Volkswagen Jetta
Leather - Sunroof - Manual
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10052238
- VIN: 3VWDF31K67M100299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA - MANUAL TRANSMISSION - LEATHER - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - RUNS AND DRIVES AND IS BEING SOLD AS IS. WE ARE OFFERING SOME OF OUR TRADES AT WHOLESALE PRICING AND GIVING THE FLEXIBLITY TO OUR CUSTOMERS TO CHOSE THIER ON AVENUE WHEN IT COMES TO THE FINAL TOUCHES ON THE MECHANICAL SIDE.
$2,900 - 214,000KM - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com
Vehicle Features
