2007 Volkswagen New Beetle

95,000 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2007 Volkswagen New Beetle

2007 Volkswagen New Beetle

LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|AUTOMATIC

2007 Volkswagen New Beetle

LEATHER|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|AUTOMATIC

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7767645
  • Stock #: 514339
  • VIN: 3VWRW21C17M514339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 3VWRW21C17M514339,  LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Pwr. Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD/MP3 Player, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Financing Available!Financing Available!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

