2007 Volvo V50

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

2.4L,ALLOYS,ROOF,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

National Auto Finance & Brokers

5001 Steeles Ave. W, Toronto, ON M9L 2X1

416-565-8644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

184,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7054805
  • VIN: YV1MW382672270057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION INCLUDED,36000KM,36 MONTHS,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX VERIFIEE,$4600,+HST & LICENSING,PLEASE CALL 416-565-8644

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Warranty Included

