2007 Volvo XC70
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
378,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10046610
- Stock #: UN82770A
- VIN: YV4SZ592371272348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 378,435 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8