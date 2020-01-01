Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Acura TL

Type-S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Acura TL

Type-S

Location

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

647-861-5543

Contact Seller

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4460115
  • VIN: 19uua76548a800527
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,
New brakes all around, Oil change just done.

Free registration,HST extra
All you pay is $6,800 + HST
NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!
WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

Financing available.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!
647-861-65543
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easy Way Auto Services

2016 Honda Odyssey SE
 101,000 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Forte LX Plus
 151,000 KM
$6,250 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata ...
 106,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
Easy Way Auto Services

Easy Way Auto Services

176 Toryork Dr, Unit 8A, Toronto, ON M9L 1X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-861-XXXX

(click to show)

647-861-5543

Send A Message