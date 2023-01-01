Menu
2008 Acura TL

180,500 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

180,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9463771
  • Stock #: STK803880
  • VIN: 19UUA76528A803880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Nighthawk Black Pearl 2008 Acura TL Type S FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Sequential SportShift 3.5L V6 S Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
cassette player
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors

