2008 Acura TL

193,000 KM

Details

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2008 Acura TL

2008 Acura TL

NAVIGATION-CAMERA-SUNROOF

2008 Acura TL

NAVIGATION-CAMERA-SUNROOF

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9701110
  VIN: 19UUA66298A804105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 ACURA TL - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SUNROOF - HID HEADLIGHTS - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED MIRRORS - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

***ALSO COMES WITH WINTER TIRE PACKAGE AND WINTER RUBBER MATS WITH TRUNK LINER***

EXCELLENT CONDITION - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 193,000KM - $9,500 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

