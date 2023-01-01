$9,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura TL
NAVIGATION-CAMERA-SUNROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,500
- Listing ID: 9701110
- VIN: 19UUA66298A804105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 ACURA TL - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SUNROOF - HID HEADLIGHTS - LEATHER SEATS - HEATED SEATS - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - HEATED MIRRORS - DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL - FULL POWER GROUP OPTIONS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
***ALSO COMES WITH WINTER TIRE PACKAGE AND WINTER RUBBER MATS WITH TRUNK LINER***
EXCELLENT CONDITION - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 193,000KM - $9,500 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns
Vehicle Features
