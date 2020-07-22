2008 Aston Martin Vantage

+ taxes & licensing
2008 ASTON MARTIN V8 VANTAGE | 4.3L V8 | 380HP | NAVIGATION | SPORT SHIFT AUTOMATIC | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | HANDBUILT | RWD | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | MEMORY SEATS | POWER SEATS | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS ENTRY | ALCANTARA HEADLINER | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The Aston Martin Vantage is hand-built in England and is the most lean and agile car in the Aston lineup. The Vantage features a powerful 4.3L V8 that produces 380 Horsepower as well as big sound. Coupe looks as amazing as any Aston Martin does. Mated to a quick-shifting Paddle Shift transmission, this car is the definition of smooth. Buy with confidence as this vehicle has a clean CarFax and is in pristine condition! With its Grey Exterior finish, Elegant Black Leather Interior, and Alloy Wheels, this car looks as pretty as any Aston Martin should. You'll enjoy the on-road guidance of the Navigation System to get you to your destination on time. Convenient features like Cruise Control, A/C, etc. are standard, of course.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
