2008 Aston Martin Vantage

67,785 KM

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2008 Aston Martin Vantage

2008 Aston Martin Vantage

4.3L V8, 380HP, NAV, SPORTSHIFT, MEMORY, PUSH STAR

2008 Aston Martin Vantage

4.3L V8, 380HP, NAV, SPORTSHIFT, MEMORY, PUSH STAR

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

67,785KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5629125
  Stock #: PC5960
  VIN: SCFBF03B08GC09055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5960
  • Mileage 67,785 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 ASTON MARTIN V8 VANTAGE | 4.3L V8 | 380HP | NAVIGATION | SPORT SHIFT AUTOMATIC | BLUETOOTH | LEATHER | HANDBUILT | RWD | RED BRAKE CALIPERS | MEMORY SEATS | POWER SEATS | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS ENTRY | ALCANTARA HEADLINER | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Aston Martin Vantage is hand-built in England and is the most lean and agile car in the Aston lineup. The Vantage features a powerful 4.3L V8 that produces 380 Horsepower as well as big sound. Coupe looks as amazing as any Aston Martin does. Mated to a quick-shifting Paddle Shift transmission, this car is the definition of smooth. Buy with confidence as this vehicle has a clean CarFax and is in pristine condition! With its Grey Exterior finish, Elegant Black Leather Interior, and Alloy Wheels, this car looks as pretty as any Aston Martin should. You'll enjoy the on-road guidance of the Navigation System to get you to your destination on time. Convenient features like Cruise Control, A/C, etc. are standard, of course.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Clock
Cupholders: Front
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Upholstery: Leather
Engine Immobilizer
LEATHER
10
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Storage: door pockets
Center console trim: alloy
Dash trim: alloy
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front seat type: sport
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Limited slip differential: rear
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front headrests: 2
Rear suspension type: double wishbone
Tire speed rating: Z
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Vanity mirrors: dual
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Watts: 160
Window defogger: rear
Phone: pre-wired for phone
Tire fill alert
reclining
Sportshift Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

