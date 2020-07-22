2008 Aston Martin Vantage

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Clock Cupholders: Front Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light Seating Upholstery: Leather Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features LEATHER 10 Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Braking Assist Lumbar Electronic brakeforce distribution Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Center console: front console with storage Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Storage: door pockets Center console trim: alloy Dash trim: alloy Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front seat type: sport Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Limited slip differential: rear Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Front headrests: 2 Rear suspension type: double wishbone Tire speed rating: Z Front brake diameter: 14.0 Vanity mirrors: dual Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone Watts: 160 Window defogger: rear Phone: pre-wired for phone Tire fill alert reclining Sportshift Automatic Transmission

