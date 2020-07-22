+ taxes & licensing
2008 AUDI A4 | 2.0T QUATTRO 4WD | SUNROOF | CLIMATE CONTROL | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2008 Audi A4 has crisp handling, superb road manners, and an elegant visage. The high-quality interior is distinctive; gauges offer the sort of soothing lighting you'd find in a chic late-night bistro, and the car's interior materials and design would be right at home in the expensively outfitted lobby of a premier Hollywood talent agency. On the move, the A4 has a solid feel to it, an attribute no doubt helped by the car's commonly fitted Quattro all-wheel-drive system, also providing extra traction useful for Canadian Winters. This vehicle is truly a model of composure in the entry-luxury segment, with balanced ride and handling and a suspension that dispenses with ruts and potholes with unflappable German efficiency. As such, it's a sterling daily driver.
The A4 2.0T sedan comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker, six-CD/MP3 changer. A 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 produces 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque, and this vehicle has a six-speed automatic transmission. We know safety is your number one priority, so standard features in this area include antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Buy in comfort knowing this is a clean Carfax, local Ontario vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
