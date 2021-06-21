Menu
2008 Audi A4

112,000 KM

Details

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Polo Auto Sales

416-566-4564

Location

Polo Auto Sales

2335 St Clair Ave W, Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

416-566-4564

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: WAUDF78E68A076561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Audi A4 Quattro S Line FULLY CERTIFIED!!! This vehicle has 112 000 KM, Automatic, AWD, 2.0L engine, fully loaded, with power windows, power locks, power steering, power breaks, cruise controls, heated leather seats, a/c, cd, radio, sunroof, very clean in and out, comes fully certified!, HST is not included in the price. *FINANCING AVAILABLE *CARFAX PROVIDED *EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE Please call us at 416 566 4564 PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT Visit us online @ www.PoloAutoSales.com Visit us at our Dealership at 2335 St Clair W Toronto, ON M6N 1K9

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

