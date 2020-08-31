Menu
2008 Audi Q7

225,000 KM

Details Description

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Firstgear Motorcar

416-740-6888

2008 Audi Q7

2008 Audi Q7

4.2L | NAV | PANO ROOF | BACK UP | PRICE TO SELL

2008 Audi Q7

4.2L | NAV | PANO ROOF | BACK UP | PRICE TO SELL

Location

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5

416-740-6888

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5727936
  • Stock #: 4534
  • VIN: WA1BV64L18D024534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4534
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Audi Q7 Beige Exterior on Beige Interior comes with Navigation and back up camera, Panoramic roof , very good condition we are selling this car AS-IS no certification available ,no finance , no idea what car need for safety please don't ask about what car need for safety we take as trade AS- IS we selling AS-IS if you interested come and check the car , Our advertised prices do not include HST / applicable government and licensing fees. FIRSTGEAR MOTORCAR 425 Signet dr, Toronto. Ontario. M9L 1V5 Phone. 416-740-6888Fax. 416-981-7616(HWY400 & FINCH) Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-7:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 Sunday By appointment,

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Firstgear Motorcar

Firstgear Motorcar

425 Signet Dr, Toronto, ON M9L 1V5

416-740-6888

