2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

Location

Pro Drive Auto Sales

76 Kingston Rd, Toronto, ON M4L 1S6

647-702-8291

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4937181
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Red
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2008 BMW 328i Cabriolet
Accident Free Hard Top Convertible Red Interior
This 2008 BMW 3 Series Convertible Is Finished In A Thrilling Silver Exterior Paired With A Beautiful Red Interior. Fully Loaded w/ True Keyless Entry w/ Push To Start, Comfort Access, Parking Sensors, Retractable Hard Top Roof, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Signature BMW Xenon Headlights, & Much More ! This Colour Combination Is Guaranteed To Turn Heads With The Top Up Or Top Down !!

CarFax Verified Ask For The CarFax History Report !
2 Year/Unlimited KM Warranty Included.

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit,
Financing Available, From Rates As Low As 4.9% O.A.C

$11,995 + Applicable Taxes, Licensing Extra.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Our Price Includes:
1) Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2) Administration Fee.
3) CarFax Vehicle History Report.
4) OMVIC Fee.
5) 12 Month Powertrain, Engine, Transmission, AWD/4WD, Turbo & Supercharger Warranty.

For More High Quality Images, Schedule A Test Drive, Or To Apply For Financing Visit Our Website!
www.prodriveautosales.com

Pro Drive Auto Sales
3132 Kingston Road,
Scarborough, ON, M1M1P2
Direct: (647)702-8291
Email: Prodrive.autosales@gmail.com
Web: www.prodriveautosales.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

