Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 3 Series

153,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

323i

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 3 Series

323i

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7277084
  • VIN: WBAVH13598KC99662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Canadian consumers ready to pay out for an auto online ( A decision of convenience vs. confidence for pre-owned shoppers) -- Call in to find out more

***COVID-19 PROTOCOLS STILL IN EFFECT

Shaw Automotive, the wholesale division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

Supplies wholesale to dealer and public sales.

Best to visit the location for in stock selection or by placing a phone order

By calling into the office at 416-766-8244 with a

Deposit to hold the desired vehicle you care to purchase.

We will make sure its available for scheduled road test.



Shaw Automotive, the wholesale division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

Supplies wholesale to dealer and public sales.

Best to visit the location for in stock selection or by placing a phone order

By calling into the office at 416-766-8244 with a

Deposit to hold the desired vehicle you care to purchase.

We will make sure its available for scheduled road test.

Our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.

Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven



Disclaimer:

We have financing available for *4.99% on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 **example payment: Borrowing 9000.00 over 60 months at 4.99% = $10,250.00 with monthly payments of $193.38

We offer financing on all credit scores! Call Tarina to leave a deposit and finance purchase orders. **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC

Term of finance: 60 MONTHS OR $114. BI WEEKLY $5000 DOWN OR TRADE IN 74 MONTHS

Interest rate: 4.99%

Google Reviews:

Stephen Mackie

George and Tarina were wonderful to deal with. Being a buyer from out of town needing to make the purchase over the phone was stressful but they made it quite easy. Will be recommending them to friends and family first before anyone else when they need a car. Thanks!



Aidan Ferrier

As a 17 year old buying your first car is a pretty big deal and can also be very stressful however George and Tarina made it as easy as could be and made sure I was in great hands with my lexus sc400 and had all work needed to the car done free of charge and even had the car fully detailed inside and out as well as polished and waxed for the day I took delivery of my new car best dealer experience I had while shopping for my first car and will deffinately return in the future for my next purchase



Bell Bellis

I needed a vehicle immediately, and was strapped for time.

Tarina & George came to the rescue!

In a matter of hours I had gone for a test drive, reviewed all the car proof, maintance history, and had the new ownership in my hand by mid-day!

Thank you for the great experience!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cell Phone Hookup
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shaw Automotive Group

2019 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 39,883 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 3 Series 323i
 153,500 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus NX 200t
 75,000 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Email Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-8244

Alternate Numbers
416-930-6465
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory