Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 BMW 3 Series

187,589 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

647-627-5600

Contact Seller
2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

328I

Watch This Vehicle

2008 BMW 3 Series

328I

Location

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

647-627-5600

  1. 1668052020
  2. 1668052020
  3. 1668052020
  4. 1668052020
  5. 1668052020
  6. 1668052020
  7. 1668052020
  8. 1668052020
  9. 1668052020
  10. 1668052020
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

187,589KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9271642
  • VIN: WBAVA33508KX87590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,589 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS KEYLESS ENTRY POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER STEERING POWER ELECTRIC SEATS POWER TRUNK RELEASE CRUISE CONTROL ALUMINUM WHEELS CD AM FM STALLITE RADIO COMES SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE . ALL YOU PAY IS PRICE PLUS TAX. LISCENCING AND REGISTERING ARE EXTRA. YOU CAN CALL US AT 6476275600 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE AT 485 ROGERS RD TORONTO. PLEASE VISIT OUT WEBSITE AT WWW.LETSDOTHISAUTOSALES.CA. 
*** SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! ***


Phone Number : 647 627 56 00



All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved!!!



Trade-ins welcome!!!

Open 7 DAYS A WEEK (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm, excluding statutory holidays)

lets do this auto sales inc.



647 627 56 00



www.letsdothisautosales.ca

Address:

485 ROGERS RD YORK ONTARIO 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

2008 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,573 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue Sv...
 165,602 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Rout...
 118,480 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

Lets Do This Auto Sales Inc.

485 Rogers Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 5B1

Call Dealer

647-627-XXXX

(click to show)

647-627-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory