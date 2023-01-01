$10,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Cadillac DTS
NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|6 SEATS|CHROME WHEELS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6KD57Y68U107308, NAVIGATION, 6 PASSENGERS, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, Burgundy on Tan Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Xenon Headlights, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, On Star, Tinted Windows, Xenon Headlights, Keyless Entry, Wood Trim, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Best Buy Auto
647-260-0371