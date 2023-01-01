Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6KD57Y68U107308, NAVIGATION, 6 PASSENGERS, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, Burgundy on Tan Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Xenon Headlights, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, On Star, Tinted Windows, Xenon Headlights, Keyless Entry, Wood Trim, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2008 Cadillac DTS

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
2008 Cadillac DTS

NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|6 SEATS|CHROME WHEELS

2008 Cadillac DTS

NAVI|LEATHER|ROOF|6 SEATS|CHROME WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6KD57Y68U107308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 1G6KD57Y68U107308, NAVIGATION, 6 PASSENGERS, LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, CHROME WHEELS, Burgundy on Tan Leather, Dual Climate Ctrl., Pwr/Heated/Ventilated Seats, Pwr. Lumbar Support, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrls., Xenon Headlights, Auto Dim Mirror with Compass, On Star, Tinted Windows, Xenon Headlights, Keyless Entry, Wood Trim, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 9.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-XXXX

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2008 Cadillac DTS