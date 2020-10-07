Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Cadillac Escalade

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Cross Inc.

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
2008 Cadillac Escalade

2008 Cadillac Escalade

7 Pass, Low Km, DVD, Nav, Warranty avail

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Cadillac Escalade

7 Pass, Low Km, DVD, Nav, Warranty avail

Location

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

416-398-5959

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6045051
  • Stock #: 115-211-51/7/ALV
  • VIN: 1GYFK63808R251689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 14 Years in business, 

--   Fully certified.

--   AWD, 

--   7 Passengers, 

--   Automatic, 

--   Leather, 

--   Sunroof, 

--   Navigation, 

--   DVD, 

--   Low KM,

 

---    No Extra Fees, Certify is included in the asking price !!! 

--     Up to 3 Years warranty and Financing  available, 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!! 

--    OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. 

--    Please call @ 416 398 5959.

--     FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND 

 

---    THIS CAR CAN BE SHOWN TO YOUR TRUSTED MECHANIC.

---    BEFORE PURCHASE!!!

---    ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

 

 ---    BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

---     OVER 12 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!! 

----    OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS. 

 

---    We're located at 10 Le-Page court, M3J 1Z9. at Keel and Finch . 

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily, 

 

---    FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--    NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

  

--   Welcoming new customer from all over Ontario, Burlington, Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa, Montreal, Kitchener, Guelph, 

 

Waterloo, Hamilton, Mississauga, London, Niagara Falls, Kitchener, Cambridge, Stratford, Cayuga, Barrie, Collingwood, 

 

Owen Sound, Listowel, Brampton, Oakville, Markham, North York, Hamilton, Woodstock, Sarnia, Georgetown, 

 

Orangeville, Brantford, St Catherines, Newmarket, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste Marie, 

 

Chatham, Milton, Orangeville, Orillia, Midland, King City, Vaughan, Welland, Grimsby, Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax, 

 

Bowmanville, Trenton, Belleville, Cornwall, Nepean, Scarborough, Gatineau and Pickering

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Cross Inc.

2002 Ford Mustang Au...
 49,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac Escala...
 190,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2009 Audi A4 Quattro...
 165,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

Auto Cross Inc.

10 Le Page Court (off Keele, south of Finch), Toronto, ON M3J 1Z9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-5959

Alternate Numbers
416-275-0906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory